Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.29. 3,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.