Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

