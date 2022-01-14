JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $71.44

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.44, but opened at $73.25. JD.com shares last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 125,811 shares trading hands.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Get JD.com alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.