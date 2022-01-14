JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 547.50 ($7.43).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.69) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 601.36. The company has a market cap of £10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

