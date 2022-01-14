JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 664.17 ($9.02).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 601.36. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

