Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €93.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.67 ($103.03).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €80.16 ($91.09) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.