Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $200.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.