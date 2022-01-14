Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

