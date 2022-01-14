Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genesco Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

GCO opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.11. Genesco has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

