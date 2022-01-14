Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,954,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

