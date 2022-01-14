Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

