Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

