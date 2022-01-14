Jennison Associates LLC Invests $2 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

