Jennison Associates LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

