Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

