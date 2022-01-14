John D. Mcdonald Sells 75,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,914,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,313,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42,100.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

