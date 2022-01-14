John F. O’callaghan Sells 7,000 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 328,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth $6,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

