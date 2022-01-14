John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WG traded up GBX 40.80 ($0.55) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.26). 12,193,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.48. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,715.92). Also, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.47), for a total value of £24,455.34 ($33,195.79). Insiders acquired a total of 29,532 shares of company stock worth $5,883,492 over the last three months.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.