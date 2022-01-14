John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.88 ($4.18).
WG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of WG traded up GBX 40.80 ($0.55) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.26). The stock had a trading volume of 12,193,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.48. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
