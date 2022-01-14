John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

WG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of WG traded up GBX 40.80 ($0.55) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.26). The stock had a trading volume of 12,193,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.48. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,410.97). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,715.92). Insiders bought a total of 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492 in the last 90 days.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

