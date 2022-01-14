JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €36.40 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €36.40 ($41.36) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.63 ($51.85).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.