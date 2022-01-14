JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.80.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.