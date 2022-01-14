JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.58) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.80.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
