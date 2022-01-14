JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.46. 4,259,534 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

