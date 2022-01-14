Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.87. Jupai shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 53,740 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jupai during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupai Company Profile (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

