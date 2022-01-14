Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 102,830 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 879.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,830 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

