Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 23,963 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,055 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,535 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of VMware by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,397 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VMware by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,906 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

