Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.13 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 74.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,600 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.