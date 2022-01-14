Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,651 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Tupperware Brands worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300,147 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

