Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,100 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

