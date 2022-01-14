Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 20,647 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 178.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,448 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in InMode by 8.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 303,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

