Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 358,929 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 358,929 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

