Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Buys 1,999 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 1,999 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,018.99 ($2,740.59).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 28,436 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £29,857.80 ($40,529.12).

On Friday, November 12th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £14,964.60 ($20,313.02).

Shares of LON JEFI opened at GBX 101.47 ($1.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

