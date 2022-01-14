Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 7,130 Price Target at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,910 ($120.94) to GBX 7,130 ($96.78) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,527 ($88.60) to GBX 6,285 ($85.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,751.36 ($118.79).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET traded down GBX 71.50 ($0.97) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,996 ($54.24). The company had a trading volume of 118,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,429.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,599.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 3,504 ($47.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,604 ($116.79).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.