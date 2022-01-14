JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

