JustInvest LLC Buys 1,717 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

