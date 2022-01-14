JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

