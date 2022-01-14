JustInvest LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

