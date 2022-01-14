JustInvest LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.52. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

