JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $8,620,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 43.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $242.37 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.44.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. increased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

