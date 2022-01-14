JustInvest LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

