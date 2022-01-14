K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.