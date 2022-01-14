Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.03 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

