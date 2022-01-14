Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00211053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.25 or 0.00464372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00074788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

