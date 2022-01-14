KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

KB Home stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.