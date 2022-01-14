KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.
KB Home stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.
In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
