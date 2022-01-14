KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.38 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

