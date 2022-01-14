KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.38 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
