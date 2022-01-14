KBC Group NV Acquires 14,506 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $44,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $6.61 on Friday, reaching $1,510.30. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,570.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,511.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

