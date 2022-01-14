KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,080 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. 224,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,763,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

