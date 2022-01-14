KBC Group NV Purchases 33,251 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Amphenol worth $76,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after purchasing an additional 662,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

