KBC Group NV Sells 15,543 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $57,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Motco boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

