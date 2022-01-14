KBC Group NV Sells 15,983 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.67. 9,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,369. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

