KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.40. KE shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 155,862 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $86,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

